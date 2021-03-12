Pelosi re-appoints Eric Swalwell to Intel Committee despite Fang Fang scandal

Share Now













Christine Fang, also known as Fang Fang, pictured with Congressman Eric Swalwell.

March 12, 2021

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday confirmed that she’s keeping Rep. Eric Swalwell on the House Intelligence Committee despite questions swirling about his relationship with Chinese spy Fang Fang, who seduced US politicians as part of her work.

The FBI provided Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) with a Dec. 18 classified briefing on Swalwell’s relationship with Fang. McCarthy said that the briefing “only raised more questions. The one thing that was fundamentally answered: He should not be on Intel.”

