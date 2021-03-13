President Trump to be honored with major award tonight

Share Now





Official White House photo

March 13, 2021

The Alabama Republican Party on Saturday will present President Donald Trump with a framed copy of a resolution, passed unanimously by the party, that declares him “one of the greatest and most effective” presidents in U.S. history.

“The resolution, basically, it just talks about the greatness of Donald J. Trump, how he made America great again and I hope other states will follow suit,” Perry Hooper Jr., a former state representative and a member of the state party’s executive committee, told Fox News in an interview.

Hooper will present a framed copy of the resolution to Trump at a reception at Mar-a-Lago, Florida on Saturday evening.

