covid WOW: Unsuspecting Dr. Fauci grilled by Mexican comedian By The Wiz on March 13, 2021 • ( 1 Comment )

March 13, 2021

This guy never gives a straight answer. He starts by stating the very obvious, and ends up always doing the same infomercial shtick."That's a very good question blah blah blah" … "just sign this blank cheque, please".Typical conman behavior. 2/4 pic.twitter.com/pB9OMNwP1Q— Wake Up From COVID (@wakeupfromcovid) March 12, 2021

A full year western Media has had the chance to make the right questions. It took a Mexican comedian to do it. And not just any comedian: hats off to the great Eugenio Derbez! Is there a chance that Bill Gates gives him an interview? 🤨 4/4 pic.twitter.com/JFKhPv0slt— Wake Up From COVID (@wakeupfromcovid) March 12, 2021
