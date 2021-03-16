Breaking News

BREAKING: Biden says Cuomo should resign if allegations are true

By on ( Leave a comment )
Share Now
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

March 16, 2020

President Biden told ABC News Tuesday that if allegations of sexual misconduct against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) are confirmed, he should resign.

In his interview with Biden in Darby, Pennsylvania, ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos asked Biden whether Cuomo should resign if N.Y. Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation into the allegations confirms the women’s claims. Biden replied: “Yes. I think he’ll probably end up being prosecuted, too.”


Share Now
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Categories: Breaking News

Tell the Wiz what you think!