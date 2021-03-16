BREAKING: Biden says Cuomo should resign if allegations are true

Share Now













March 16, 2020

President Biden told ABC News Tuesday that if allegations of sexual misconduct against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) are confirmed, he should resign.

In his interview with Biden in Darby, Pennsylvania, ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos asked Biden whether Cuomo should resign if N.Y. Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation into the allegations confirms the women’s claims. Biden replied: “Yes. I think he’ll probably end up being prosecuted, too.”

