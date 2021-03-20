WATCH: Rand Paul rips double-masked Fauci on Tucker Carlson show

Share Now











March 20, 2021

White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci “is not being honest with the American public” about when to wear masks, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., told “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Friday.

Paul joined host Tucker Carlson one day after the senator challenged Fauci to present hard evidence that people should wear face masks even after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

At one point, Paul called Fauci’s double-masking “theater”, which visibly annoyed the immunologist.

“Here we go again with the ‘theater’,” Fauci fumed. “Let’s get down to the facts.”

Paul told Carlson Friday that Fauci presented “no scientific evidence” to make the case for wearing masks after people have been vaccinated.

“There was Dr. Fauci’s opinion, his conjecture that someday there might be a [coronavirus] variant that escapes the control of the vaccine and becomes a pandemic and hospitalizes and kills people,” he said. “But there is no evidence it has happened. He thinks it might happen, so you need to wear the mask until he’s sure that things that might happen are not going to happen.”

Paul went on to describe Fauci as “unconcerned about liberty”, adding that the burden should be on him and other bureaucrats to prove their dictates and recommendations are necessary.

“There are no news reports or scientific studies saying, after vaccination, that there is some sort of widespread contagion that people [who are] vaccinated are spreading the disease,” he said.

“What Fauci won’t tell you is he is telling you a ‘noble lie’. He is lying because he doesn’t think we are smart enough to make decisions,” Paul continued. “His fear is, if we quit wearing masks, the vaccinated [people] will say ‘What the hell, I’m not wearing a mask either.’

Sen. @RandPaul to Dr. Fauci



“You’ve been vaccinated and you parade around in two masks for show… You’re defying everything we know about immunity by telling people to wear masks who have been vaccinated.”

pic.twitter.com/d6VXUFGXzM — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 18, 2021

Paul concluded by reiterating that the burden of proof falls on the government and health officials in cases where personal freedoms will be abridged.

“I shouldn’t have to prove I want to be free and left alone,” he said. “I want to breathe the air.”

