Florida Woman Gets Second Degree Assault Conviction, 30 Days in Jail for Coughing on Store Customer

April 12, 2021

A Florida woman has been sentenced to 30 days behind bars after pleading guilty to deliberately coughing in a cancer patient’s face at the height of the coronavirus pandemic in an interaction caught on video last year.

Debra Jo Hunter, 53, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault in the June 25 incident in a Pier 1 store at the St. Johns Town Center in Jacksonville, where she berated store employees and coughed on a woman who began filming the incident, WJXT, an independent TV station in Jacksonville reported.

According to The New York Times, a Jacksonville judge sentenced her to 30 days in jail, which cited court records.

Hunter is also required to serve six months probation and be subject to a mental health evaluation and anger management, according to an email obtained by the Associated Press.

