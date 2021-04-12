WATCH: Minneapolis Erupts in Violence Again!

Share Now
April 12, 2021
Police fired tear gas and rubber bullets as looting and violent protests raged in a Minneapolis suburb overnight after officers shot dead a 20-year-old black man during a traffic stop less than 10 miles from where George Floyd was killed.
The National Guard was called in to calm the chaos and a curfew was imposed to quell angry demonstrations over the shooting death of Daunte Wright on Sunday in the Brooklyn Center neighborhood.
The unrest came just hours before the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murdering George Floyd, was set to resume in a courtroom on Monday.
