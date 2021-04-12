WATCH: Minneapolis Erupts in Violence Again!

Share Now













April 12, 2021

Police fired tear gas and rubber bullets as looting and violent protests raged in a Minneapolis suburb overnight after officers shot dead a 20-year-old black man during a traffic stop less than 10 miles from where George Floyd was killed.

#BLM protesters began rioting near Minneapolis in response to the police-involved shooting of a suspected gang member. pic.twitter.com/Pr7VNPPfoq — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) April 12, 2021

The National Guard was called in to calm the chaos and a curfew was imposed to quell angry demonstrations over the shooting death of Daunte Wright on Sunday in the Brooklyn Center neighborhood.

Brooklyn Center, Minn.: BLM rioter who was about to throw a large chunk of concrete at police was hit with an impact munition. He falls to the ground in pain. #Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/Yj0ZkS3rkF — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) April 12, 2021

The unrest came just hours before the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murdering George Floyd, was set to resume in a courtroom on Monday.

