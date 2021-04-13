Pentagon Scientists Ready to Covid Chip Americans

Share Now

















April 12, 2021

Pentagon scientists working inside a secretive unit set up at the height of the Cold War have created a microchip to be inserted under the skin, which will detect COVID-19 infection, and a revolutionary filter that can allegedly remove the virus from the blood when attached to a dialysis machine.

The team at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) have been working for years on stopping pandemics.

They are tasked with developing ingenious solutions to complex problems, which at times appear more from a science fiction novel than a working laboratory.

One of their recent inventions, they told “60 Minutes” on Sunday night, was a microchip which detects COVID infection in an individual before it can become an outbreak.

Retired Colonel Matt Hepburn, an army infectious disease physician leading DARPA’s response to the pandemic, showed the 60 Minutes team a tissue-like gel, engineered to continuously test your blood.

‘You put it underneath your skin and what that tells you is that there are chemical reactions going on inside the body, and that signal means you are going to have symptoms tomorrow,’ Col. Hepburn explained.

The microchip is sure to spark concerns, but officials who spoke to the 60 Minutes promised the Pentagon isn’t looking to track your every move.

