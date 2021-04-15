Big Win In Arizona Ballot Recount Battle

April 15, 2021
The Arizona Senate has found a venue for its recount of Maricopa County’s 2.1 million ballots.
Senate President Karen Fann signed a contract this week to lease the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix from April 19 to May 14 for the Legislature to house the ballots, which were subpoenaed from the county without a place to store them.
The contract is just the latest step in the Senate’s protracted efforts to conduct its own unprecedented review of the county’s ballots after then-President Donald Trump disputed his defeat in the state.
With a location finalized, Fann said she expects the Senate to take custody of the ballots and begin a recount effort on April 22.
Categories: Politics
Every one knows the election was stolen
My tomcat has better morals than democRATS