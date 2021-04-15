Big Win In Arizona Ballot Recount Battle

April 15, 2021

The Arizona Senate has found a venue for its recount of Maricopa County’s 2.1 million ballots.

Senate President Karen Fann signed a contract this week to lease the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix from April 19 to May 14 for the Legislature to house the ballots, which were subpoenaed from the county without a place to store them.

The contract is just the latest step in the Senate’s protracted efforts to conduct its own unprecedented review of the county’s ballots after then-President Donald Trump disputed his defeat in the state.

• Observers will serve in 6-7 hour shifts.

• The audit will be conducted between April 22-May 14, 2021 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

• No phones or other recording devices will be allowed in the observation area. — Maricopa Arizona Audit (@ArizonaAudit) April 14, 2021

With a location finalized, Fann said she expects the Senate to take custody of the ballots and begin a recount effort on April 22.

