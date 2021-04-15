Canadian lawmaker caught naked during Zoom meeting in the House of Commons

April 15, 2021

One Canadian member of Parliament, William Amos, became Zoom’s latest victim of awkward moments when he found himself in a compromising position in front of his colleagues.

The 46-year-old lawmaker, who represents parts of Quebec, later apologized for the showing, which he said was unintentional.

‘This was an unfortunate error,’ he wrote in an email, ‘My video was accidentally turned on as I was changing into my work clothes after going for a jog.

‘I sincerely apologise to my colleagues in the House of Commons for this unintentional distraction. Obviously, it was an honest mistake and it won’t happen again.’

