BUSTED! CBS News Doctors Police Bodycam Video

April 16, 2021

CBS News deceptively edited police body camera footage that showed a 13-year-old boy holding a gun before he was fatally shot by Chicago police in March.

A police officer fatally shot Adam Toledo during an encounter in response to gunshots heard on a police scanner. Police said Toledo ignored “verbal directions, fled, used significant force, and was armed with a semiautomatic pistol,” which is why the officer fired.

Bodycam footage released this week appears to show Toledo holding a weapon just moments before he was shot, but CBS News posted a clip to its website and Twitter page that cropped out the footage showing the teen’s alleged firearm.

The CBS News article accompanying the doctored video failed to acknowledge that Toledo was armed with a pistol.

WATCH the doctored video and compare it with the original:

Full video here. *At best*, CBS News looked at an explosive issue like a controversial police shooting & prioritized mobile screen viewing optimization over showing the full body camera footage (and thus edited out a key fact leading up to the shooting).https://t.co/b1P814LGjN — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) April 16, 2021

