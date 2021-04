April 18, 2021

Austin (TX) police are reporting to the scene of an active shooter in the 9600 block of Great Hills Trail at the Arboretum area in northwest Austin.

Three people have been shot dead, according Austin EMS officials.

People are urged to avoid the area. No other details were immediately available.

APD is currently on scene of an active shooting incident at Great Hills Trail and Rain Creek Parkway. All residents are advised to shelter in place and avoid the area. PIO en route. – PIO8 — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) April 18, 2021

UPDATE 2: Active Attack/Shooter incident in the 9600 blk of Great Hills Trl; #ATCEMS has 15 response assets on-scene. No reports of other patients at this time. All assets staged & prepared to enter into the immediate incident location. More to Follow… — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) April 18, 2021

