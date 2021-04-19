China Launches New App Allowing Citizens to Report Others For Expressing “Mistaken Opinions”

April 19, 2021

China is clamping down hard on any form of online dissent, with the launch of a new tip line where people can report fellow internet users for negative comments.

China’s Communist government has launched a new app that encourages citizens to report dissidents for expressing “mistaken opinions” on the Internet.

The new platform will target anyone who criticizes the dictatorship’s ruling CCP, disputes the official version of the country’s history or engages in “misinformation.”

The new website and app was proudly unveiled by China’s Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), with authorities calling on users to play an “active role” in helping to identify “malicious people distorting facts and confusing” others.

“Some with ulterior motives … have been spreading historical nihilistic misrepresentations online, maliciously distorting, denigrating and negating the history of the Party,” said the notice.

“We hope that the majority of Internet users will actively play their part in supervising society … and enthusiastically report harmful information,” it said.

“Historical nihilism” is a phrase used in China to describe public doubt and skepticism over the Chinese Communist Party’s description of past events.

China’s internet is tightly censored and most foreign social media networks, search engines and news outlets are banned in the country. China also operates an onerous social credit score system that bans people from using transportation and engaging in other basic functions of society if they commit minor infractions.

