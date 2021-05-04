Census reveals weird anomaly: Shows millions less voted in 2020 election than official results

May 4, 2021

US Census data released last week called into question the official vote tally from the 2020 election. As part of the Census, the government collects data on citizens who self-report as having voted in presidential elections. The collected data shows an unusual anomaly in the reported results.

According to the Census, the recorded number of people voting in 2020 was tallied at 154,628,000. On the other hand, official results place the number of actual ballots cast slightly north of 158 million. That’s a discrepancy of nearly four million votes.

Speaking to pollster Richard Baris during an episode of “Inside the Numbers,” lawyer Robert Barnes said historically, the Census tends to “pin on the nose” the recorded vote numbers with the actual results. In other words, often the two data sets reasonably match.

Barnes is right. For example, the bureau was nearly spot-on in 2008, slightly under reporting that 131,100,000 voted, while the official results showed 131,300,000 ballots cast.

Of course, sometimes the Census has missed the mark. But for decades, in almost every case where the Census grossly botched the results, it was because the bureau over recorded the number of those who voted.

Consider the following: In 1992, the Census over recorded the official results by slightly more than nine million. In 1996, the Census again over recorded the number of reported voters by roughly nine million. Similarly, the bureau recorded the number of those who voted in the 2004 election as 125 million, while official results placed the total at 122 million.

The same over-recording phenomenon occurred in 2012, with the Census over reporting the number of voters by several million. In fact, even in 2016 where the Census was quite close, it still over recorded the official election results.

Another contested election

Oddly enough, the last time the Census grossly under recorded the number of people voting was in 2000, which just happens to be the last time official vote tallies were seriously questioned prior to 2020.

In 2000, the Census recorded the number voting as almost 111 million. Yet, official results placed the tally higher at 129 million.

While there are innocuous explanations as to why the Census severely under recorded the official results in two of the most hotly contested elections in US history, Barnes is convinced the Census data is powerful circumstantial evidence that fraud was afoot in 2020.

Barnes asked, “Why are there five million more ballots counted in the presidential election than reported voting according to the Census data, which has almost always been accurate?” He continued, “Isn’t it amazing that it [under reporting] is almost exactly the number of questionable Biden ballots?”

Barnes said:

“It’s as good of evidence as you could possible have that there were five million … questionable ballots … that the Census itself says are counting votes of people who claim they didn’t vote.”

Barnes pointed out the Census data also calls into question a number of contested states too.

For example, the bureau recorded roughly 4.8 million voting, while official results show slightly less than 5 million. Barnes said the discrepancy is consistent with claims that there were about 100k questionable ballots cast in Georgia.

Pollster Richard Baris stated many election experts have often viewed the Census data as generally reliable. Yet, for some reason, some experts have now flipped script, claiming the 2020 data is the result of a Census “blunder.

Baris asserted:

“For everything to be on the up-and-up, we have to accept that all of these other things [indicators of fraud] … are not only all wrong at the same time, but that there are all wrong for the first time ever in some cases.”

He said he cannot bring himself to accept all of the anomalies, including the Census’s under reporting, as merely the product of an innocent coincidence. “It’s just too much for me,” Baris said.

