May 11, 2021

A Texas rancher living north of Eagle Pass discovered five unaccompanied children abandoned by smugglers on their farmland Saturday night. The five small girls, ranging in ages from one to six years old, were led across the Rio Grande River and abandoned the evening before. The human smugglers left them with no food, water, or any adults to care for them throughout the night.

WATCH

These 5 girls were abandoned on the land of a Texas farmer.



They were hungry and crying after being left by their families to try to get into the country alone.



Luckily a Texas rancher found them.



Where’s the outrage?! pic.twitter.com/YaS7EEM98X — Breanna Morello 🇺🇸 (@breannamorello) May 11, 2021

Like this: Like Loading...