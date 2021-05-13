Oklahoma Governor Grills Burgers Under PETA Billboard

May 13, 2021

Gov. Kevin Stitt held a cookout Wednesday near a PETA billboard in Oklahoma City that criticizes him for supporting meat products in Oklahoma.

PETA set up a billboard near the Oklahoma Capitol, denouncing Stitt for declaring a week in March “Meat All Week.” The billboard says, “Oklahoma, Home of the Meathead Gov. Kevin Stitt.”

Thanks to my friends at the Oklahoma Cattlemen's Association for a great night!



As governor, I will ALWAYS stand with our beef, chicken and pork producers and protect and defend Oklahoma's entire agriculture industry. pic.twitter.com/B26SL9rc3W — Governor Kevin Stitt (@GovStitt) May 13, 2021

PETA responded to the governor in a Tweet, telling the governor they were sending him a “back brace” because “he must be in agony from all the bowing & scraping he does to keep his meat-industry backers happy.”

PETA is sending @GovStitt a back brace—he must be in agony from all the bowing & scraping he does to keep his meat-industry backers happy.



We extend our sympathy to constituents who suffer from cancer, heart disease, strokes, & other conditions associated with eating meat. https://t.co/axVuD1EblP — PETA (@peta) May 12, 2021

