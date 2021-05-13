Oklahoma Governor Grills Burgers Under PETA Billboard

May 13, 2021
Gov. Kevin Stitt held a cookout Wednesday near a PETA billboard in Oklahoma City that criticizes him for supporting meat products in Oklahoma.
PETA set up a billboard near the Oklahoma Capitol, denouncing Stitt for declaring a week in March “Meat All Week.” The billboard says, “Oklahoma, Home of the Meathead Gov. Kevin Stitt.”
PETA responded to the governor in a Tweet, telling the governor they were sending him a “back brace” because “he must be in agony from all the bowing & scraping he does to keep his meat-industry backers happy.”
Categories: Politics
