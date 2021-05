May 14, 2021

The Gateway Pundit correspondent Jordan Conradson interviewed Ken Bennett on Thursday night following the concerning news on Wednesday that files showing the “Results Tally and Reporting” for the 2020 election had been deleted from the Maricopa County voting machines.

Conradson also questioned Bennett about missing chain of custody logs and discrepancies between the official number of ballots in each box.

