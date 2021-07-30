[VIDEO] Founder of mRNA Tech: Vax Could Cause Virus to be More Dangerous

July 30, 2021

On Wednesday, the inventor to mRNA technology, sounded the alarm on the current COVID-19 vaccines, suggesting the jabs could be causing the virus to become more infectious than would otherwise occur.

“[T]he bomb dropped last night…”, said Dr. Robert Malone, an American virologist and immunologist. “This is the vaccinologist’s worse nightmare,” he added.

Malone was referencing a now edited story published by USA Today:

“NBC News, citing unnamed officials aware of the decision, reported it comes after new data suggests vaccinated individuals could have higher levels of virus and infect others amid the surge of cases driven by the delta variant of the coronavirus,” USA Today reported in a passage that was later scrubbed from an article.

New data suggests that fully vaccinated individuals are not just contracting COVID, but could be carrying higher levels of virus than previously understood, facilitating spread, my NBC News colleagues are reporting. New indoor masking guidance expected today. — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) July 27, 2021

Malone explained the vaccine in the waning phase could be causing the virus to replicate more easily.

“This is cruical [sic] information, if true. Increased titers in previously vaccinated individuals is precisely what one would predict during the waning phase of the immunity post vaccination if antibody dependent enhancement was occuring [sic],” he wrote in a tweet.

This is cruical information, if true. Increased titers in previously vaccinated individuals is precisely what one would predict during the waning phase of the immunity post vaccination if antibody dependent enhancement was occuring. https://t.co/LDWANA9WxW — Robert W Malone, MD (@RWMaloneMD) July 28, 2021

What the data are suggesting, if validated, is that the titers in the blood of the (Delta variant infected) vaccinated are higher than those in the blood of the ( Delta variant infected) unvaccinated, Malone suggested on Steve Bannon’s War Room: Pandemic. “That would be the smoking gun” to show the vaccines cause the virus to replicate more easily, Malone added.

In a later tweet, Malone responded to Dr. Fauci’s comments on MSNBC that there was no difference in the Delta variant viral loads between the vaccinated and unvaccinated.

Malone wrote, “NBC had claimed that the titers in the vaccinated were higher, and I had inferred that this meant vaccinated were higher than unvaccinated. This needs to be resolved. In any case, we are in uncharted waters now. Has the virus evolved to escape vaccine selection, or ADE?”

NBC had claimed that the titers in the vaccinated were higher, and I had inferred that this meant vaccinated were higher than unvaccinated. This needs to be resolved. In any case, we are in uncharted waters now. Has the virus evolved to escape vaccine selection, or ADE? https://t.co/cu3ddozagB — Robert W Malone, MD (@RWMaloneMD) July 29, 2021

Today, Malone cited a Washington Post piece, writing in a tweet, “[v]accinated individuals infected with delta may be able to transmit the virus as easily as those who are unvaccinated. Vaccinated people infected with delta have measurable viral loads similar to those who are unvaccinated and infected with the variant.”

WATCH:

Like this: Like Loading...