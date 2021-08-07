WATCH: Georgia Audit Update

August 7, 2021

In July, VoterGA, a non-partisan organization in Georgia presented new evidence showing a score of significant errors with the November 2020 election results in Fulton County, Georgia.

According to VoterGA’s July findings, 923 of the 1539 mail-in ballot batch files contained votes incorrectly reported. That is an error rate of 60%, the group says. The group also located doctored tally sheets and reported over 4,000 ballots were redundantly added in Fulton County’s November audit results.

Last week, VoterGA initiated an effort to acquire ballots images from more counties and perform a similar review. But some of the counties have since refused to provide VoterGA with the ballot images in the correct batch sequence.

Gwinnett County continues to play games. Here is part of the BS they sent me. Over 19,000 SHA files with no corresponding image files and they refuse to give me ballot images arranged by batch names that tie back to the Risk Limiting Audit. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/qxnuhL73uJ — David Cross (@GAballots) August 2, 2021

Undeterred, VoterGA says it will fight to obtain the images in the correct sequencing.

VoterGA’s lawsuit against Fulton County’s elections officials continues. The group says they expect the suit to move towards the discovery phase by the end of August.

Like this: Like Loading...