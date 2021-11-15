WATCH: Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Closing Arguments

Nov. 15, 2021

UPDATE: Closing arguments have begun in Rittenhouse trial as YouTube suspends all the independent streams, including Rekieta Media’s live coverage.

Closing arguments in the Kyle Rittenhouse case begin on Monday. Each side will have 2½ hours for their closing arguments.

Rittenhouse, now 18, shot two people and wounded a third during riots on the night of Aug. 25, 2020, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. His attorneys said he acted in self-defense, while prosecutors who at times have drawn the ire of the judge, painted Rittenhouse as a murder.

