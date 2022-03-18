News NEWS: Election Wizard Partners with Mike Lindell By The Wiz on March 18, 2022 • ( Leave a comment ) 3/18/2022 NEWS: I'm pleased to announce I'm partnering with Mike Lindell and the great people at #MyPillow. Few have backed the Deplorables like Mike. He needs our support, and I'm happy to help him.Use promo code "ILMF6" to save BIG on your next purchase at https://t.co/JC4MkfzsRx 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/qXgvB9SPHE— Election Wizard 🇺🇸 (@ElectionWiz) March 17, 2022 SHARE THIS NOW:TweetTelegramWhatsAppMoreEmailPrintShare on TumblrLike this:Like Loading... Related Categories: News, Politics Tagged as: election fraud, trump
