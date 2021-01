Share Now









January 1, 2021

In a sit down interview, Catherine Austin Fitts explains how the COVID-19 is being used to consolidate political and economic power, and transform America into technocracy.

Fitts is an American investment banker and former Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development for Housing under President George W. Bush.

The interview was conducted as part of the up coming documentary “Planet Lockdown.”

