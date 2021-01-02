Data Scientist — 17,650 votes were switched to Biden in Georgia

Share Now







Jan. 2, 2021

A team of data scientists testifying before a state Senate panel in Georgia earlier this week said thousands of votes were switched from President Donald Trump to his Democratic challenger Joe Biden during balloting last month.

The team, led by Lynda McLaughlin that includes data scientists Justin Mealey and Dave Lobue, told the Georgia Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Wednesday they found that 17,650 votes changed from the president to Biden.

WATCH presentation:

