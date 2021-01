Share Now









Jan. 2, 2021

Attorney Sidney Powell told FlashPoint host Gene Bailey in a Dec. 29 interview that she believes it is “definitely possible” that President Donald Trump retains the presidency for a second term, even after the joint session of Congress on Jan. 6 or beyond.

Powell was responding to a question by Bailey about the “viable paths” that remain to a second Trump term.

WATCH: Powell’s remarks come at about the 16:00 mark:

