Share Now







2.3K Shares

1/2/2021

According to Blair Brandt, a former Trump campaign chairman, Senator Ted Cruz plans on objecting to Biden’s electoral votes while calling for an emergency “10-day audit” of the vote.

BREAKING – @tedcruz plans today to socialize a letter to his Republican Senate colleagues calling for the rejection of Electoral College results until “a 10-day emergency audit can be conducted to examine unprecedented allegations of voter fraud." — Blair Brandt (@BlairBrandt) January 2, 2021

Share Now







2.3K Shares

SHARE THIS NOW: Share

Email

Print



Tumblr

LinkedIn



Twitter

WhatsApp





Like this: Like Loading...