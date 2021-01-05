Pennsylvania senate erupts chaos after Democrats throw temper tantrum

Share Now









HARRISBURG — The new session of the Pennsylvania Senate got off to a chaotic start Tuesday, with Republicans refusing to seat a Democratic senator whose election victory has been certified by state officials.

Amid high emotions and partisan fingerpointing, Republicans also took the rare step of removing the Democratic lieutenant governor, John Fetterman, from presiding over the session. They apparently did so because they did not believe Fetterman was following the rules and recognizing their legislative motions. Republicans also refused to seat a Democrat senator amid concerns that he was elected fraudulently.

