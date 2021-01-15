Brother of Left-wing Agitator Claims Antifa Instigated Capitol Riot

Share Now







Jan. 15, 2021

John Sullivan was arrested yesterday for his involvement in instigating the Capitol riots on January 6th. A video of him and CNN photojournalist Jade Sacker emerged this week that showing them giddy following the death of Trump-supporter Ashli Babbitt.

John Sullivan can allegedly be heard egging on protesters in video he provided to the FBI, according to a federal criminal complaint. He has also shared the video to his YouTube and Twitter accounts under the pseudonym Jayden X.

He was charged Thursday in federal court in Washington after being arrested by the FBI. He remains in custody in Toeele County, in his home state of Utah, on a U.S. Marshals Service hold request.

Early this morning, Rudy Giuliani released a screenshot of an alleged text message from “James Sullivan,” the brother of John.

According to the text, James Sullivan boldly claims: “I’m currently working with the FBI to expose and place total blame on John and the 226 members of antifa that instigated the Capitol ‘riot’ I was able to get my agent out of trouble along with three other uthan’s.”

Giuliani rhetorically questioned in a tweet why the evidence that Left-wing agitators instigated the riot was not presented to Congress during the phony impeachment.

Why wasn’t this presented to the witch Hunt Impeachment Congress. Because they have no interest in the truth that riots had nothing to do with the Trump speech. They were organized before speech and carried out on their own by groups like ANTIFA trained to riot. pic.twitter.com/sBatPwry0x — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) January 15, 2021

