BREAKING: Supreme Court Agrees to Hear Trump Appeal of Immigration Rule

Share Now













WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear of one of former President Donald Trump’s immigration rules that bars immigrants deemed likely to require government benefits from obtaining legal permanent residency.

Trump’s policy expanded the public charge rule to stop anyone deemed likely to receive a much wider range of public benefits for more than an aggregate of 12 months over any 36-month period including the Medicaid healthcare program, housing and food assistance.

The justices agreed to take up an appeal that the Trump administration filed following a lower court ruling that held the rule likely violated federal immigration and administrative law by impermissibly expanding the definition of who counts as a “public charge” and significantly increasing the number of people who would be rejected for residency.

President Joe Biden, who has criticized Trump’s immigration approach, is expected to dump the so-called “public charge” rule.

Share Now



















