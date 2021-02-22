Supreme Court Will Allow Subpoena of Trump’s Tax Returns

Share Now













WASHINTON, D.C. – After four months of inaction, the Supreme Court handed down a one-sentence unsigned order declining former president Trump’s request to further postpone enforcement of a Manhattan District Attorney subpoena for his financial records.

The DA subpoenaed records from Mazars—an accounting firm with a decades-long relationship with Trump’s business—but Trump sued in an attempt to block the release.

Today’s order clears the way for a New York grand jury to obtain the records and review them in secret.

