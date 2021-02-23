JUST-IN: Georgia Senate passes voter ID bill

Share Now













2/23/2022

ATLANA — The Georgia state Senate on Tuesday passed legislation that would require voters to submit a driver’s license number, state identification card number, or a copy of an approved form of identification in order to vote by absentee.

Georgia’s upper chamber passed the measure, Senate Bill 67, by a 35-18 vote. The legislation now heads to the state House for consideration, The Associated Press reports.

But today’s voter ID victory in Georgia was met with news that the GOP-lead senate abandoned their efforts to dramatically restrict absentee voting by ending “no-excuse” balloting. Currently, the state does not require voters to have a reason to vote absentee.

In response to the news that Senate Bill 241 was dropped, the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office issued a statement saying in part, “At the end of the day many of these bills are reactionary to a three month disinformation campaign that could have been prevented.”

