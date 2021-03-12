Tucker Fires Back At Woke Generals

Share Now













‘Operation Silence-the-Talk-Show Hosts’

March 12, 2021

Fox News host Tucker Carlson fired back at the Pentagon after a number of military leaders berated him for comments he made about Defense Department changes meant to attract more female recruits.

Carlson, who had bashed the changes, rebuked the “woke generals” for their criticism and said he and his supporters were not “rattled.”

necessary changes to take care of our Marines is a step in the wrong direction. These women represent the ideals of our Corps; Marines that are lethal and ready to fight in every domain. Semper Fidelis. — Sergeant Major Troy E. Black (@USMCSgtMaj) March 12, 2021

We were almost rattled. Then we realized if the woke generals treat us like they’ve treated the Taliban, we’ll be fine. Twenty years later, the Taliban are still here. Maybe we ought to promise the Pentagon that we’ll get rid of traditional gender roles on this show. Change the pronouns, defeat the patriarchy, and all that,” Carlson said on his program Friday night.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH TUCKER’S REMARKS ↗️

