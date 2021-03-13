General Flynn Under Attack By US Army for #RussiaHoax

Share Now





March 13, 2021

The Pentagon’s internal watchdog has finished a long-delayed investigation into Ret. Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, defense officials said Friday, sending its findings to the Army in a case that could bring tens of thousands of dollars in financial penalties for President Donald Trump’s first national security adviser.

The investigation focuses on Flynn’s acceptance of money from Russian and Turkish interests before joining the Trump administration, which Democrats allege is violation of the Constitution’s emoluments clause.

An Army spokeswoman, Col. Cathy Wilkinson, acknowledged that acting Army secretary John E. Whitley had received the case for review but provided no further substantive information.

Flynn’s lawyer, Sidney Powell, did not respond to requests for comment.

