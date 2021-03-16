Stimulus check squabble sparks quadruple murder, family says

Share Now













March 16, 2021

An argument over a stimulus check led a 25-year-old man to shoot the mother of his child and kill four of her relatives at an Indianapolis home, according to reports.

A day before Malik Halfacre allegedly shot Jeanettrius Moore Saturday and gunned down her family — killing her young daughter, brother, mother and a cousin — the father of one of Moore’s children wanted half of her $1,400 stimulus check, relatives told WXIN.

“He wanted some of Jeanettrius’ tax money, stimulus money,” cousin Wendy Johnson told the station. “She said, No, you don’t deserve any of this. I work. I take care of our child. You don’t do anything.”

“He shot Daquan first,” Wendy Johnson said. “He shot Anthony. He turned around, and he shot my auntie Tomeeka. My aunt Tomeeka said, ‘Malik!’ and he shot her again.”

Investigators said Halfacre also fled the home with his 6-month-old daughter, Malia Halfacre, triggering an Amber Alert. The girl was later found unharmed early Sunday, WISH reported.

Meanwhile, Jeanettrius Moore, who worked at a beauty salon to support her two girls, was shot in the back. She flatly told a neighbor that Halfacre shot her and killed her family over her stimulus money, according to WISH.

Halfacre remained held without bail Tuesday on preliminary charges of murder, robbery and attempted murder, according to court records.

