BREAKING: Prince Phillip has died

Share Now













April 9, 2021

LONDON — The Royal family announced today that Prince Phillip has died.

The family said in a statement on Twitter:

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”

In a later tweet, the Queen said funeral arrangements will be announced at a later time.

Prince Phillip was 99 years old.

Share Now













