BREAKING: Deep State claims ‘new intel’ shows Manafort friend gave Trump campaign data to Russia

April 16, 2021

Although thoroughly debunked, the #RussiaHoax continues as the Deep State takes pop shots at Trump while he is out of office.

CBS news is reporting the following:

The U.S. intelligence community has developed new information about Konstantin Kilimnik, whom they call a Russian spy, that leads them to believe the associate of ex-Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort passed internal Trump campaign polling and strategy information to Russian intelligence services, two U.S. officials say.

On Thursday the U.S. Treasury sanctioned Kilimnik and for the first time said he passed along the data to Russian intelligence services.

That new detail, part of a factsheet released by the Treasury, was not included in the 2019 report by special counsel Robert Mueller, who was tasked with investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

The officials did not disclose when or how the U.S. came into possession of the new intelligence about Kilimnik, including whether or not the information was developed during the Trump or Biden administrations. The officials did not say identify the source or type of intelligence that had been developed.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Treasury declined to comment.