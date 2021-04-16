Mayor Who Called for “Defunding the Police” Arrested for Child Sex Crimes

Robert Jacob, seen here in this photo uploaded to Facebook on March 27, 2019.

April 16, 2021

The former mayor of Sebastopol, Cal., a progressive Democrat who voiced support for Black Lives Matter rioters and defunding police, was arrested Saturday morning over multiple felony child sex crimes.

Sebastopol Police booked 44-year-old Robert Emmanuel Jacob on 11 felony counts related to sex crimes against minors.

The court records for Robert Emmanuel Jacob list one count for sexual penetration with a child under 16 years-old, five counts of lewd acts with a child age 14 or 15 being 10 or more years older than the minor and two counts of coming into the possession of a child younger than 16 for lewd or lascivious acts.

The charges against Jacob, who is openly gay and married as of 2019, include transportation of a child for lewd and lascivious acts, arranging a meeting for sexual purposes with a person believed to be underage, sexual penetration of a child under 16-years-old and harmful material sent with the intent to seduce a minor.

Jacob, who describes himself as a “community advocate” and “inspirational leader” in his LinkedIn profile, made headlines when he became mayor in 2013 because he owned two licensed cannabis dispensaries at the time.

Jacob was a vocal supporter of Black Lives Matter. In June of 2020, Jacob praised the violence created by BLM in a Facebook post. He wrote, “Again, thank you BLM, the rioters, and protesters. Your direct actions are creating change.” In another post, he referred to the rioters as “warriors ” and said BLM was engaged in a “Civil rights war.” Jacob called on his followers to support the “troops” in their riot.

The radical liberal mayor also openly called for defunding the police. He wrote on Facebook: “Defunding is about re-funding,” he wrote on Facebook. “Defund the police to re-fund the resources we’ve been slashing for generations.” He also praised Minneapolis’ city council for promising to dismantle its police department.

Jacob is being held at the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility with a bail of $620,000. His next court date has not yet been scheduled.

Police say the investigation remains on-going. Officials are asking for the public’s help. Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Sebastopol Police Department at 707-829-4400 and refer to report #21-0220.

