Vandals Smear Chauvin Defense Witness’ Former Home With Animal Blood

April 18, 2021

The former California home of Barry Brodd, who testified as a use-of-force expert for the defense in the Derek Chauvin murder trial, was smeared with animal blood and a severed pig’s head was dumped on the front porch in an early Saturday morning attack.

Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, is currently on trial facing murder charges in the death of George Floyd.

Santa Rosa police said officers responded shortly after 3 a.m. to a residence in a west Santa Rosa neighborhood that had just been vandalized.

The victim called police after they were awakened by a group of suspects — all dressed in black — who tossed a pig’s head on their front porch and splattered blood on the front of their house and then fled.

Investigators believe the vandals thought that Brodd — a former Santa Rosa police officer — still lived at the residence but he has not been a Santa Rosa resident for a number of years.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information regarding the crime is urged to leave a tip: http://www.srcity.org/CrimeTips.

