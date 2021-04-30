‘A Freight Train’ of Election Audits Are Coming, former Trump official says

April 30, 2021

Former Special Assistant to President Trump, Boris Epshteyn joined Steve Bannon on Thursday to discuss the election audit in Maricopa County, Arizona.

Epshteyn has closely monitoring the ongoing audit in Arizona.

During his interview on Thursday, Epshteyn told the War Room audience that, thanks to the courage of the Arizona patriots, a “freight train” of election audits are coming. Epshteyn said absent a court order, he expects an audit in Georgia.

WATCH:

Like this: Like Loading...