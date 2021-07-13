NEW: Thousands of Ballots Redundantly Added in Georgia, Most Went to Biden, Report Says

JULY 13, 2021
On Tuesday, VoterGA, a non-partisan organization in Georgia presented new evidence showing a score of significant errors with the November 2020 election results in Fulton County, Georgia.
According to VoterGA’s findings, 923 of the 1539 mail-in ballot batch files contained votes incorrectly reported. That is an error rate of 60%, the group says.
VoterGA says one error found pertains to 36 batches of mail-in-ballots. Based on the images of the ballots, the group says those batches were scanned multiple times.
The redundant scanning caused 4,255 extra votes to be added during Fulton County’s audit results in November 2020. The illicit votes included 3,390 extra votes for Joe Biden, 865 votes for Donald J. Trump, and 43 extra votes for Jo Jorgenson.
The organization also called into question at least seven official “tally sheets.” According to VoterGA, those official tallies do not match the corresponding batches of ballots.
Moreover, the group says somewhere on the order of 100,000 official tally sheets, which must be signed by elections officials, are still missing in Fulton County.
Voter GA brought suit against election officials, alleging mismanagement during the 2020 election. A judge granted the group’s request to review high resolution scanned images of the ballots. The group said today, their findings are based on their review of the scanned images.
Categories: News
