Jury Deliberations Continue in Rittenhouse Trial After Defense Accuses Prosecutors of WITHHOLDING Evidence

Nov. 15, 2021

The jury in the Kyle Rittenhouse continues deliberations today after the defense team filed a motion on Monday accusing Kenosha prosecutors of violating Rittenhouse’s rights and withholding key video evidence.

Rittenhouse, now 18, shot two people and wounded a third during riots on the night of Aug. 25, 2020, in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Newly released court documents allege the state violated Rittenhouse’s constitutional rights by commenting on his right to remain silent. The defense team also accuses prosecutors of misconduct by withholding HD video of the shooting.

The higher quality drone video shows the critical moments just before Rittenhouse shot Joseph Rosenbaum.

Here’s the HD drone footage of Kyle Rittenhouse, with visual guides to show what happened during the Joseph Rosenbaum shooting. pic.twitter.com/aSCUbmrfNg — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) November 17, 2021

The video calls into question the state’s claim that Rosenbaum chased Rittenhouse in “self-defense” and provides context for Rittenhouse’s assertion that he believed journalist Richie McGennis was chasing after him.

Judging from the footage it’s easy to assess how Rittenhouse might’ve perceived Richie McGinnis as also chasing him since the journalist was putting himself in danger by chasing them. Court needs to drop the charge that Rittenhouse endangered McGinnis when he shot Rosenbaum. — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) November 17, 2021

During court proceedings, prosecutors mentioned that they had a better quality version of the video.

WATCH: Binger and Lunchbox ADMITTED in court they had a different version of the drone video



They are as stupid as they are corrupt pic.twitter.com/Ipg1QXcLNj — Jacek Posobiec 🇺🇸🇵🇱 (@JackPosobiec) November 17, 2021

Watch live on the jury’s deliberations here:

Like this: Like Loading...