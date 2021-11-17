Jury Deliberations Continue in Rittenhouse Trial After Defense Accuses Prosecutors of WITHHOLDING Evidence

Nov. 15, 2021
The jury in the Kyle Rittenhouse continues deliberations today after the defense team filed a motion on Monday accusing Kenosha prosecutors of violating Rittenhouse’s rights and withholding key video evidence.
Rittenhouse, now 18, shot two people and wounded a third during riots on the night of Aug. 25, 2020, in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Newly released court documents allege the state violated Rittenhouse’s constitutional rights by commenting on his right to remain silent. The defense team also accuses prosecutors of misconduct by withholding HD video of the shooting.
The higher quality drone video shows the critical moments just before Rittenhouse shot Joseph Rosenbaum.
The video calls into question the state’s claim that Rosenbaum chased Rittenhouse in “self-defense” and provides context for Rittenhouse’s assertion that he believed journalist Richie McGennis was chasing after him.
During court proceedings, prosecutors mentioned that they had a better quality version of the video.
